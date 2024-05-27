Will Perry scored 33 points to lead Rivers Hoopers past US Monastir of Tunisia, sending the Nigerian into the semi-final of the BAL Playoffs on Monday in Kigali.
The Nigerian team won 92-88 to get the better of the No. 5-seeded Tunisian team.
Kelvin Amayo and Peter Olisemeka both added 18 points, while Devine Eke poured in 16 points and 12 rebounds. Olisemeka also had 12 rebounds.
Hoopers won the second and third quarters 25-19 and 23-22, while Monastir won the first and fourth quarters 21-20 and 26-24.
|
With that victory, Hoopers will face Libyan outfit Al Ahly Ly, who defeated defending champion Al Ahly SC of Egypt, on Thursday.
More to follow…
