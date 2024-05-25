Ahead of the BAL playoffs that begin on Friday, 24 May, in Kigali, Rwanda, Rivers Hoopers coach, Ogoh Odaudu has expressed optimism about the Hoopers’ ambitions.

Hoopers, a debutant in the playoffs, will play against 2023 runner-up AS Douanes for a chance to earn a ticket into the quarterfinals.

While speaking with the club’s media team, Ogoh said playing in the playoffs for the first time “is a great feeling” for the Kingsmen.

He continued that the team hopes to mark their return to the BAL championship with a podium finish.

“For the past two seasons, we have been watching the playoffs on television, but this season we are live in the arena. It is a reality, and we know that this is it.

“Everyone is excited; the team is hyped up and looking forward to the playoffs, and we are hoping we will continue from where we stopped.

Hoopers made history as the first Nigerian team to win more than one BAL game and also the first to make it into the BAL Playoffs.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

Ogoh has, however, set his sights on setting more records in Kigali.

‘’We have gotten a little bit greedy now. We played very well, so why do we need to stop here? A podium finish is actually what we are looking for right now.

The Kingsmen will face AS Douanes in the seeding game on Saturday before playing against Petro de Luanda or US Monastir in the quarterfinal.

‘’We won’t dream far ahead; we will take it one game at a time. First is AS Douanes in the seeding game, and we will use it as a test to see what we can do and what we cannot do.

“The target right now is the quarterfinal game; from that game, we will see what happens from there,” Ogoh added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

