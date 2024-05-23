The Director-General of the Lagos State Sports Commission, Lekan Fatodu, has thrown his weight behind the 10-kilometre Surulere Marathon, which is scheduled to take place on Saturday, 19 August.

The LSSC boss made the declaration during a courtesy visit and presentation of the race routes in his office last Friday by the Marathon LOC Chairman, ‘Sola Lawson.

As previously reported by PREMIUM TIMES in April, the upcoming twin event, tagged ‘LERE FUNATHON, is expected to attract at least 300 amateur runners of all ages, from children to adults.

It is organised by UB40 Sports Marketing and Starlite Sports Marketing and endorsed by Surulere Local Government Area to showcase local talents and foster a sense of community engagement among residents.

Mr Fatodu commended the committee on their preparations, saying, “I will not be surprised if this event catches the attention of many people. This speaks to community cohesion, inspiring a lifestyle of fitness and wellness, and engagement across different ages and categories.”

He continued, “I’m very impressed with the coordination and efforts put into the routes, even at 10 kilometres. I’m not only going to commend you; I’m going to give my word to be part of this. The date has been marked, and I want to be part of the starting point. There’s an economic impact to this in terms of productivity that comes from fit people. You have one of the greatest cheerleaders on this agenda.”

READ ALSO: FG calls for private sector participation in sports development

In response, the CEO of UB40 Sports Marketing and LOC Chairman, Sola Lawson, assured the Sports Commission of a smooth and hitch-free event. Lawson noted that the organisers are working with the Athletics Federation of Nigeria to ensure a successful event aligned with global best practices in World Athletics.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

