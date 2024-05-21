The Showtime Community Cup 2024 was rounded off in Lagos at the weekend in grand style with the Outlaws Athletics emerging as emphatic champions.

Their impressive 80-47 victory over the Warriors at Meadow Hall Pitch Lekki marked a historic moment in the flag football competition.

Show-stopping final

The dazzling final wasn’t just about athleticism; it was an extravaganza filled with glitz, glamour, and fanfare. Legendary musician 9ice, a growing figure in the Nigerian flag football scene, delivered a breathtaking musical performance, highlighting his excitement for the sport’s expanding fanbase.

“What I’ve witnessed here at the Showtime Community Cup final goes beyond just football, basketball, or tennis,” 9ice remarked. “Sportsmanship thrives in all areas. It’s time to explore and expand our horizons beyond volleyball and tennis.

“This is about cultivated skill. You can have talent in anything, and you can turn it into a sport. Talent fuels sport. That’s why I’m thrilled to be here, and I truly hope this event continues year after year. I’d even sign an endorsement to be a part of this for the next decade!”

Outlaws’ winning secret

In a post-game interview, Ized Uanikhehi, the Outlaws’ co-owner, attributed the team’s success to their unwavering dedication and strong team spirit. “We give it our all on the field, every single time,” Ized explained.

“We don’t underestimate any opponent. We treat every team with respect, recognizing them as worthy competitors. We practice consistently, strategizing specifically for each team. We understand their playing style and tailor our practices accordingly.”

This commitment extends beyond just game tactics. “We’re a family here on the Outlaws,” Ized continued. “The camaraderie you see is genuine. We have each other’s backs, both on and off the field. We understand that mistakes happen, and instead of pointing fingers, we focus on learning and supporting one another to come back even stronger.”

Ized emphasized that every member of the Outlaws brings a valuable skillset to the team. “Every player contributes at a senior level,” she clarified. “One of our strengths is positioning everyone to their area of expertise. We have designated training sessions focused on individual improvement within those specific zones. This focused approach allows our players to master their roles and truly excel on the field.”

Warriors gracious in defeat

While disappointed by the loss, Chuku Godswill, Captain of the Warriors team, remained gracious in defeat. “It wasn’t a bad day for us,” he said. “Both teams came out strong.

Our team’s strength lies in our male players, while the Outlaws’ advantage was their female athletes. The rules favour the female players in terms of scoring, and that ultimately played a big role in the outcome. We had an equal number of touchdowns, but theirs came from the women, automatically granting them more points.”

Chuku praised his team’s performance. “We played together as a unit, and I’m incredibly proud of their effort. Scoring 47 points would typically be a winning result. However, the Outlaws’ ladies were hungry for the win, and their strategy proved successful. I don’t want to take anything away from our female players, but the Outlaws’ approach was clearly effective.”

Looking ahead, Chuku expressed the Warriors’ determination to return stronger next season. “Watch out for the Warriors next year,” he declared. “We’re coming back for that championship trophy!”

