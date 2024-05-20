Francis Epe has successfully defended the eTranzact Golf title he won last year and did it in grand style.

Epe was simply unstoppable at the IBB International Golf and Country Club in Abuja, where he shot three under 213 (71, 71, 71) in the 54-hole.

While expressing delight at his latest triumph, Epe told reporters he was keen on improving his skills with a tour of the United States.

“I am very happy for the wins I have at home. I am making plans to push my career further by exploring some tours in the United States, plans are already in place, and I am looking forward to it.” Epe declared.

While Epe was crowned champion, Oche Odoh shot 215 (75, 69, 71) to finish in second position, while Ibrahim Ocheje placed third with 220 (74, 71, 75) in 54 holes.

True champion

Niyi Toluwalope, managing director and chief executive officer of eTranzact, said that Francis Epe epitomises diligence and the resilience expected of a champion.

He said: “It takes sheer hard work to win a title and come back one year after and defend it. We are very proud of him and other players who have made the eTranzact Classic their performance test across West Africa. He has shown that he is diligent and resilient.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

“We are encouraged by the impact we are making in helping hone golfing talent. Just like our role in the tech space, where we lend support through the deployment of our infrastructures for the ease of financial transactions and mentorship to budding startups, golf has afforded us to replicate our values through this event.”

This year’s event sets a new record in entry on the Professional Golf Developmental (PDG) Tour, with a total of 126 professionals and category one players featuring at the three-day event.

Femi Olagbenro, PGD Tour commissioner, said the Tour and its activities have lived up to its objectives. It has helped grow the tournament calendar for professional golf in Nigeria.

“We are just in our second season, and we have been able to bring on a new level of interest to professional golf in Nigeria. We achieved this by creating more value for those willing to partner with us on this developmental journey. We are very pleased to see most of the corporates that opened last season with us coming back with bigger prize purses this season, including eTranzact.”

Mr Olagbenro said the total prize purse paid so far to players is already double what was paid out in the first season.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

