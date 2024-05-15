Six years after losing his crown, Nigerian table tennis legend Quadri Aruna on Tuesday reclaimed the ITTF Africa Cup title after winning the 2024 edition at BK Arena in Kigali, Rwanda.

Aruna emerged as champion in a ruthless fashion, registering a commanding win in the final against Egypt’s Mohamed El-Beiali.

Aruna justified his top seed rating as he stormed to a 4-0 (11-5, 11-6, 12-10, 11-3) win to emerge as the new Africa Cup champion after losing the title to Egypt’s Omar Assar in 2018.

Fresh from his exploits at the WTT Saudi Smash, Aruna was simply unstoppable right from his first game before effortlessly taking down his Egyptian opponent in the final.

“There was never an easy win in any competition, and I am happy that I gave my best and my best resulted in the victory. It has always been in me not to give up, even when I am down, and I am happy that all my hardwork paid off with the victory. I must commend Rwanda for providing good facilities and their hospitality for us, the players, and I look forward to returning again to this beautiful country,” the World No. 19 told the ITTF-Africa Media team.

Women’s champion

Like Aruna, Dina Meshref was at her best after coming back from 2-0 down to defeat her compatriot, Mariam Alhodaby, 4-3 to become the new Africa Cup champion after losing the last two editions in the final.

A relieved Meshref described the victory as crucial, particularly coming back from injury. “I am happy that I was able to come back, especially coming back from an injury I sustained before the tournament. I must thank my family and my mother, who sacrificed to be with me in Rwanda. It was a tough win for me here in this beautiful country of Rwanda, and I will cherish this moment for a very long time to come,” she said.

The just-concluded tournament in Rwanda had over 50 players from 14 countries taking part as players brace up for the African Olympic Qualification Tournament, which holds from 16 to 18 May.

