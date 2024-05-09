Daniel Igali, the president of the Nigeria Wrestling Federation, has expressed optimism about securing one additional ticket for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Mr Igali stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said that the federation still needs one more ticket to make it seven wrestlers who will represent the country at the wrestling event at the Olympics.

NAN reports that Mercy Genesis (50kg), African and Commonwealth Games champion, left Nigeria on Tuesday for the World Olympic Qualifiers in Turkey.

The president said he believes Genesis will pick her ticket for the Olympics.

“She is a champion; she will definitely pick one more ticket for the Olympics. We will support her with our prayers.

“Genesis has done it before and she will definitely do it again and I wish her a successful Olympic qualifier and an Olympic berth,” he said

NAN reports that Genesis narrowly missed out on qualification at the last African/Oceania Olympic Wrestling qualifiers in Alexandria, Egypt.

Genesis was accompanied by Coach Akuh Purity, and she will take to the mat on Friday against some high-profile wrestlers in the world who missed out in their regional windows.

NAN reports that the qualifier in Istanbul will offer 54 Olympic quotas in each of the six weight classes of the three styles.

Every weight category offers three Paris Olympic spots, one each to the two finalists, and one to the winner of the playoff between the two bronze medalists.

NAN reports that Greco-Roman style will kick off the competition on 9 May, followed by women’s wrestling and freestyle. The competition will end on 13 May.

