The 19th Nigeria Oil and Gas Industry Games, NOGIG 2024 continued Wednesday at Package B of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium Complex Abuja, with various events winding down to the semi-finals and final stages.

In chess, Otokini Ogwuche of Chevron won gold in the women’s event, while the men’s category won by Team Total Energies.

After successfully defending her title and winning gold in the last edition, Ogwuche said, “It was fun. I am just too happy that I retained my gold medal. I need tougher challengers.”

She has also won gold and silver in swimming. Winning the 50 metres breaststroke event and butterfly respectively.

“I am also in contention for the table tennis medal,” she said.

Meanwhile, in table tennis, it was a battle of wits between Joseph Adebayo of NCDMB against his counterpart representing Exxon Mobil in the men’s singles quarter-final match.

Adebayo, the silver medalist in the 18th edition of the games, stroked his opponent to advance to the semi-final.

“The match was good, both offensively and defensively. The guy from Exxon Mobil was good, I was lucky I had an edge over him,” said Adebayo after his victory.

There was also stiff competition in tennis, where finalists emerged in the men’s and women’s singles events.

In the women’s final to be played on Thursday, Princess Akata of PTI will clash with Effiong Eje of Total Energies, while in the men’s singles category, it will be an all-NNPC affair as Awin Gajang and Williams Ibiba clash in the final.

The Squash courts were not idle either, as Tope Fatoki of Shell defeated Banjo Onasanya of NNPC to advance to the final in the men’s veterans category.

Ikechukwu Ewa of NLNG will clash with Gangangha Taridouy, representing NCDMB in the other semi-final.

In the men’s singles final, Ikechukwu Ewa is in the frame for double honours as he will square up against Jauro Rimantari of NNPC in the semi-final match.

The other semi-final match will see Lapo Faturoti of Shell against Joseph Amali of NNPC.

