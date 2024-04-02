The Lekan Salami Stadium and University of Ibadan Sports Complex will be a beehive of activities when MTN CHAMPS Ibadan takes off from 5-8 April in Oyo State, with nearly 3000 athletes expected to compete at the event.
According to the organisers, as of 1 April, 6499 event entries were received from 2636 Athletes across 153 Secondary Schools and 128 Junior and Senior Teams.
MTN CHAMPS Ibadan which is the second leg of Season 2 of the School Athletics Competition, will feature 92 Track and Field events across four Age Categories, with over 300 Medals and 6 School/Team trophies to be won.
Age category breakdown
Cadet (U14): 12 events featuring individual sprints, relays, jumps, and throws (open to junior secondary schools only).
Youth (U17): 20 events with individual sprints, relays, jumps, throws, and hurdles (open to senior secondary schools only).
Juniors (U20): 29 events including individual sprints, middle-distance races, hurdles, relays, jumps, throws, and a mixed 4x400m relay.
Seniors (No Age Restriction): 31 events showcasing individual sprints, middle-distance races, hurdles, relays, jumps, throws, and mixed and single-gender 4x100m and 4x400m relays.
All registered schools/athletes must pick up their competition bibs to confirm their participation no later than Wednesday 3rd & Thursday 4, April, at the Lekan Salami Stadium to remain on their event start lists.
The full schedule of events for both locations will be published by Wednesday.
