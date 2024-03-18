The Custodian Classic, a Professional Golf Development (PGD) Tour tournament, returns for its second edition with a larger field and a bigger prize purse.

Roughly 80 players from Nigeria and neighbouring countries like Ghana, Togo, Côte d’Ivoire, Senegal, and Cameroon will compete for N20 million in prize monies.

Custodian Investment Plc, the event’s sponsor, announced that the tournament will take place at Lakowe Lakes

Golf Club in Lagos from 28-30 March.

Commitment to youth development

Wole Oshin, Group Managing Director of Custodian Investment Plc, emphasised the event’s role in social

investment, particularly for young Nigerians. He stated:

“The Custodian Classic has become part of our social investment programme, aimed at developing the capacity

of Nigerian youth, a demographic critical to our nation’s future. It’s our way of expressing faith in the abundance

of talent within the country.”

Mr Oshin further highlighted the strategic partnership with the PGD Tour, reflecting Custodian’s commitment to

recognising and rewarding excellence in sports:

“At Custodian, we share similar values with the PGD Tour and align with their development blueprint for the

sport. Our collaboration showcases our shared commitment to advancing the game of golf.”

A dynamic platform for players

Following the success of the inaugural edition at Ikoyi 1938 Golf Section, where Ghanaian Vincent Torgah

emerged victorious, this year’s event promises similar excitement.

Femi Olagbenro, a director of the PGD Tour, commented on the Custodian Classic’s role in enhancing the tour’s

stability and fostering player development.

The transition to Lakowe Lakes Golf Club as the host venue signifies the tour’s evolution:

“We are building a very dynamic platform where players will have to fight hard for every win, ultimately testing

their skills and abilities. This season, we’ve experimented with a new venue for each returning event, and we hope

to continue this trend.”

The Custodian Classic will be played over 54 holes, with the top 30 players after 36 holes qualifying for the final

round.

