Nigeria’s top-ranked golfer, Francis Epe, will be among the stars swinging their clubs at the launch of the Acropolis Golf Club in Anambra, scheduled for Saturday, 6 April.

Fresh off his impressive performance at the Meristem Open in Abuja, Epe will be joined by other leading golfers from Nigeria and West Africa at this significant event in the country’s southwestern part.

Acropolis’ acting manager, Obioma Ogakwu, expressed her excitement about the high level of interest the new course has generated within the golfing community, including the Professional Golfers Association of Nigeria.

“This has led to the participation of some of the country’s best-ranked players in the launch,” she said.

The launch promises to be a star-studded affair, promoting the sport throughout southeastern Nigeria.

In addition to Epe, Sunday Olapade, a former Nigerian number one and recent winner of the Libreville Open (Gabon) and the 2023 Goldfield Championship (Ghana), will be there.

Other notable golfers include Gift Willy (2023 CIO Open winner), Oche Odoh (Nigeria’s most decorated professional golfer), and Femi Olagbenro, a prominent administrator in professional golf.

Ogakwu emphasised that the selection of golfers for this inaugural event was based on merit, reflecting the core values of the Acropolis Resort. “These are the best in the business,” she stated, “and the Acropolis Golf Course is designed with that same value in mind–to attract the best while also nurturing future champions. We hope to see some of the country’s top golfers emerge from our ranks in the years to come.”

Great project

Mike Ubi, another golf expert, confirmed that the project is nearing completion and will be ready well before the launch date.

“The entire facility is welcoming,” he said. “The course itself, from the barriers and tee boxes to the expertly laid grasses, is truly impressive. With its unique features, I expect this course to quickly become a favourite among players.”

Players are expected to arrive before the Saturday event on Friday, 5 April.

The set date for departure is Sunday, 7 April.

