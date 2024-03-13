Team Nigeria continues to impress at the ongoing African Games in Ghana, solidifying their second-place position on the medals table.

The country has widened the gap between themselves and third-place Algeria and South Africa, who are in the third and fourth positions respectively.

As of Tuesday morning, Nigeria boasted 16 gold medals, with Algeria close behind at 15.

However, 24 hours later, the lead has grown significantly.

Nigeria has now amassed 22 gold medals, while Algeria and South Africa are tied at 18.

Egypt are coasting away in the number one position with 53 gold medals while host Ghana have been pushed further down the table to 12th position as they remain on just one gold and three silver medals.

Weightlifting dominates for Nigeria

Nigerian weightlifters have been a powerhouse at the Games. On Tuesday alone, Ruth Ayodele and Joy Eze secured an impressive six gold medals in their respective weight classes (64kg and 71kg).

Ayodele, a first-time African Games competitor, delivered a performance for the ages. Eze, a two-time participant, impressively moved up a weight category and emerged victorious.

Ayodele’s dominance in the 64kg category was undeniable. She claimed gold in snatch (94kg), clean and jerk (144kg), and total lift (208kg). Eze mirrored this success in the 71kg category, securing gold in snatch (90kg), clean and jerk (117kg), and total lift (207kg).

These six additional gold medals bring Nigeria’s weightlifting total to a remarkable 15 in Accra. On Monday, the trio of Adijat Olarinoye (55kg), Rafiatu Lawal (59kg), and Edidiong Umoafia (67kg) had contributed nine gold medals to Nigeria’s total haul.

Nigeria’s weightlifting team has secured 20 medals: 15 gold, 2 silver, and 3 bronze for the country in Ghana.

Beyond Weightlifting

Nigeria’s success extends beyond weightlifting as Team Nigeria ventured into unfamiliar territory, capturing a bronze medal in the Men’s 4x100m Freestyle swimming event.

The quartet of Collins Ebingha, Clinton Opute, Adams Abduljabar, and Tobi Sijuwade finished with a time of 3:26.01s.

Franca Audu also secured a bronze medal in the women’s judo competition, defeating Sarah Rioux of Mauritius.

However, Ismael Alhassan fell short in his men’s judo bronze medal match, losing to his opponent from the Central African Republic.

Nigeria will be hoping for more medals as action continues at the 13th African Games on Wednesday.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

