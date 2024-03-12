The Nigeria women’s cricket team will on Wednesday take on Uganda in a battle for the bronze medal at the ongoing African Games in Ghana.

The Yellow-Greens, as the Nigeria team are fondly called, were subdued by Zimbabwe on Monday evening during their semifinal contest; losing by five wickets.

The Nigerian side recorded 74 runs by nine wickets compared to their opponents who after the 16th over scored 75 runs with five wickets.

Despite the defeat, the Nigerian side were applauded by many spectators at the Achimota Secondary school Oval for their resilience in putting up a strong fight against the second best ranked team in the tournament.

The match

Nigeria won the toss ahead of their Zimbabwean counterparts to begin batting in the first innings.

In the first three overs, Nigeria made only 13 runs and while in the fourth over, they picked a run against Zimbabwe’s bowlers.

Nigeria then lost its first batsman, Favour Esiegbe, in the sixth over after recording eight runs by Ndhilovu.

Peculiar Agboya who was her replacement gave Nigeria its first boundary score following a hard hit on Ndhlovu’s bowling.

Esther Sandy in the eighth over was dismissed by Mujaji Tshuma.

However, Nigeria’s highest run was at the end of the 16th over with Lucky Piety picking eight runs; she was also the highest batter for Nigeria during the game with a total of 12 runs.

By the end of the 20th run, Nigeria had recorded 74 runs losing nine wickets.

However, the second innings was an easy ride for the Zimbabweans who beat the Nigerian benchmark at the 16th over.

