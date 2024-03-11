Nigerian weightlifter, Edidiong Umoafia, delivered a dominant performance at the 2023 African Games in Ghana, claiming three spectacular gold medals on Monday.

Umoafia, competing for the first time in the men’s 67kg category, swept the podium by winning gold in all three disciplines: snatch, clean & jerk, and total.

He showcased his impressive strength with a 135kg lift in the snatch and a 165kg lift in the clean & jerk, for a combined total of 300kg.

This remarkable achievement secured a triple gold medal victory for Team Nigeria who now have 10 gold medals across three sports; Badminton, Wrestling and Weightlifting

Umoafia’s performance also significantly bolsters Nigeria’s weightlifting medal count, bringing the total to eight.

The weightlifting competition began on Sunday with King Kalu securing two bronze medals and Favour adding two silver medals and a bronze to the tally.

There’s a strong possibility of even more medals for the Nigerian team in the weightlifting event still taking place at the University of Ghana, Legon.

