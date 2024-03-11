Wrestling continued where its female wrestlers left off on Sunday.

Although not as dominant as the female sets, it was something to celebrate.

On Monday, Ashton Mutuwa lost 12-0 superiority to Youssif Hemida of Egypt in the 125kg final to settle for the silver medal a statement by Promise Okotoko, Media Assistant Nigeria Wrestling Federation indicated.

Also, Simeon Enozumini clinched a silver medal after suffering defeat in the final to Egyptian Gamal Mohammed in the 57kg.

While Izolo Stephen in the 65kg got silver following a 10-0 superiority loss to Mourad O. of Egypt.

In the 86kg, Harrison Onovwiomogbohwo settled for bronze after a walkover against Egypt Ahmed Khaled, while Braveman Oyeinkeperemo lost his 74kg bronze match to Mukendi A. of Congo.

PREMIUM TIMES reported on Sunday how Nigerian female wrestlers produced incredible displays in the wrestling events with six gold medals in the six categories entered.

With Monday’s results, it means Wrestling won six gold medals, three silver and two bronze medals for Team Nigeria in Ghana.

