The Rwandan ambassador to Nigeria, Christopher Bazivamo, and Rwandan Cricket Board President Stephen Musaale have applauded the Uyi Akpata-led Nigeria Cricket Federation (NCF) board for the creation of a newly built cricket lab.

The lab, which was opened during the just-concluded T20 Invitational tournament, had the attendance of top cricket lovers, federation chiefs, and partners like Geregu Power in commissioning the project.

In his speech, Mr Akpata said it was history being born, seeing that Nigerian cricketers would experience top-notch technical equipment.

He further added that the project was possible because of the efforts of the federation’s strategic partners, who invested generously.

With the project being a success, Mr Akpata emphasised it will create an avenue to reach out to 250,000 new kids annually, as other regions are creating something similar.

“The strategic imperative is partnership, sustained partnerships, and under that pillar, we said we should reach out to the private sector. A group of young cricketers here have come to do this investment, and we are glad that this took less than six weeks to come up and just show the support and figure.

“And since they started, others want to replicate around the country because it’s our plan to have high-performance centres in each of the geopolitical zones.

“So the next one is going to be in Abuja, and then we take it on from there. When it comes to our grassroots outreach, templates have been put in place to reach out to 250,000 new kids every year. But that next phase, the transition phase of how they develop technically, is what this is all about as we go in. This will help the sustainability of cricket in Nigeria.”

Mr Bazivamo, while speaking about the project, told journalists that the effect of the lab is to discover and train talent across the country.

The ambassador also buttressed that the project won’t only complement the Tafawa Balewa Oval but also help young cricketers train in a better environment.

“Say that whoever supports sports, this one supports young people. And this one, of course, supports sustainable development. Because when you talk about our country.

“Our future is sustainable. And so having a facility like this is a motivation for young people to practice.

“This facility is complementing what you have already here, and it is, let’s say, making this stadium more attractive and also ensuring that the young people who will come here playing, will have opportunities to have this kind of training done in a better manner.”

Besides Mr Bazivamo’s words, the Rwandan Cricket Board president said in an exclusive interview with PREMIUM TIMES that modern-day cricket involves the provision of facilities for better results.

He also added that the facility will help cricketers understand different playing grounds and weather conditions.

“About this cricket and with the level of cricket that we are playing now and where we are going is all about facilities. Without facilities, you are always stagnant and stay in one place. So this is a beautiful facility that you can play with and train at all year.

“So it means even if during the daytime you couldn’t get time, there is lighting here. You can come in and work, and you can test different conditions here on the ball and from the bowling machine.

You can also prepare for conditions away from home if you’re travelling, because if you’re travelling to a cold place, you’d want to play in conditions that are closer in practice, conditions that are closer to that, as opposed to training in the heat. And then you get there, and you’re freezing.”

The edifice is opposite the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS) Oval, near Onikan in Lagos.

