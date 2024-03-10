Dominating performances on the wrestling mat have seen six Nigerian athletes secure their spots in the finals at the ongoing African Games.

These determined wrestlers are all looking forward to bringing home gold medals for Nigeria.

Leading the charge is the fiery Genesis Mercy in the 50kg category.

Mercy has shown no mercy to her opponents in Ghana as she continually displays exceptional technique and grit, leaving her opponents with no room for manoeuvres.

Ogunsanaya Tolulope, who has been captivating audiences with her strategic approach in the 53kg division, is also in for a shot at the gold medal

Also looking good for gold is the ever-reliable Adekuoroye Odunayo, a force to be reckoned with, who has booked her place in the 57kg finals.

Joining her is Kolawole Omolayo, who is showcasing her impressive wrestling skills in the 62kg category.

The legendary Blessing Oborududu, a multiple African Champion and Olympic silver medalist, is a strong favourite in the 68kg finals.

Her experience and dominance are sure to inspire her fellow wrestlers.

Rounding out the Nigerian contingent is Hannah Amuchechi Reuben, who has wrestled her way to the finals in the 76kg category.

Commendation

The President Nigeria Wrestling Federation Daniel Igali has applauded the sensational performance of Nigerian Wrestlers after they secured six finals in a female Wrestling event on Sunday.

Igali who was impressed with the emphatic victory, expressed satisfaction with the incredible outing by the girls.

“I’ve been very impressed with the way they wrestled and I think if they continue in that trajectory Nigeria should be hopeful of many many gold medals in the evening.” Igali was quoted as saying in a press statement issued on Sunday.

“I thank Nigerians particularly the Bayelsa State Government for always supporting our activities and we hope to make everyone proud later when the final matches resume.” He added.

Igali also used the medium to commend President Bola Tinubu for rewarding the hard work of sportsmen and wished that that gesture be extended to those who would be making the country proud at the African Games.

The final bouts for the female wrestling event will resume at 5 p.m. Ghanaian time which is 6 p.m. Nigerian time.

