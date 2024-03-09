The Nigerian women’s cricket team got their African Games campaign off to a flying start with a dominant victory over Namibia on Friday.

The match, held at the Achimota Secondary School Oval ground in Accra, Ghana, saw Nigeria emerge victorious by a convincing 55 runs.

Despite being ranked lower than Namibia (the third-best team in Africa), Nigeria displayed remarkable determination.

They batted first after winning the toss and put up a fighting total of 111 runs for the loss of just six wickets.

Salome Sunday, a standout performer, contributed a crucial 40 runs off 36 balls, helping to build a solid foundation for the team’s score.

Peace Usen, making her debut at the African Games, proved her mettle by claiming a well-deserved player-of-the-match award with a three-wicket haul.

Her bowling prowess, along with the team’s overall bowling performance, restricted Namibia to a mere 56 runs, all out within 18.5 overs.

The Nigerian innings began brightly with Favour Esiegbe smashing a boundary off the very first over.

However, they encountered a brief setback in the third over with the loss of Esiegbe’s wicket.

The middle overs saw a flurry of wickets, with Esther Sandy and Peculiar Agboya departing in the seventh over.

Despite these setbacks, the Nigerian team persevered. They reached the 10th over with a score just shy of 50 runs.

A pivotal moment arrived in the 14th over, where Salome Sunday unleashed her power hitting, collecting three boundaries in a row off Dietlind Foerster’s bowling.

Her innings eventually came to an end in the 16th over, but her contribution proved invaluable.

Namibia’s chase for the target of 112 proved to be a struggle.

The Nigerian bowlers kept the pressure on, restricting the opposition and claiming wickets at regular intervals. Namibia eventually fell short, managing only 56 runs before being bowled out.

With this victory, Nigeria sits atop their group table with three points.

They had earlier earned a point due to rain disrupting their match against Tanzania.

Their next challenge will be a formidable one: a clash against South Africa, who also secured their first win in the tournament against Tanzania.

This promises to be an exciting encounter as Nigeria looks to continue their winning streak.

