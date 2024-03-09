Nigerian-born British boxer Anthony Joshua showed class once more early Saturday as he recored a brutal second-round knockout victory over his Cameroonian challenger Francis Ngannou.

The highly anticipated heavyweight clash took place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and AJ, a Joshua is popularly called, was simply ruthless as he floored his opponent.

Ngannou, the former UFC champion, entered the bout with the aura of his impressive debut against Tyson Fury, but Joshua proved too powerful, solidifying his title aspirations.

Joshua displayed phenomenal power and precision, dismantling Ngannou in a mere two rounds.

Ngannou, who shocked the world by flooring Fury in November before a split-decision defeat, aimed for a repeat against the former two-time heavyweight champion.

The Cameroonian started strong, threatening with his left hook and a looping right.

Ruthless display

However, Joshua countered with a devastating straight right in the opening round, sending Ngannou crashing to the canvas.

The second round saw both fighters swinging wildly.

Joshua was more deliberate with his punches and it didn’t take too long before he unleashed another powerful right, sending Ngannou down for the second time.

The resilient Ngannou rose again, but Joshua wouldn’t be denied.

He marched forward and unleashed a final right hand that emphatically knocked Ngannou unconscious.

This dominant victory marks Joshua’s fourth consecutive win after suffering back-to-back losses.

With this win, AJ positions himself for a potential future clash with the victor of the upcoming unification – the WBA, IBF and WBO champion – bout between Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury.

The rearranged May 18 bout between Oleksandr and Fury will crown the first undisputed heavyweight champion since 2000.

