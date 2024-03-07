The Lagos State Sports Commission (LSSC) has unveiled a new initiative called Lagos STARS (Sports Talents & Athletes Redefining Success).

This program aims to recognise, celebrate, and empower athletes, budding talents, and dedicated individuals who contribute to the state’s vibrant sports scene.

Lagos STARS embodies the commitment of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to elevate and champion sporting excellence within the state.

The initiative boasts a multifaceted approach which includes recognising achievements and contributions to the state’s sporting prowess.

The initiative also appreciates the crucial role of coaches, trainers, administrators, and others who support and shape the success of athletes and talents within the community.

It will also prioritise talent identification and development by actively seeking and cultivating promising sports talents to help them reach their full potential.

Emphasising the initiative’s importance, Lekan Fatodu, Director-General of the Lagos State Sports Commission, stated:

“Lagos STARS underscores Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s commitment to enhancing sporting excellence in the state. This initiative will shine a spotlight on individuals and teams who are redefining success, pushing boundaries, inspiring others, and bringing pride to Lagos State through their sports achievements.”

Ola Okunnu, Director of the Technical Department at the Commission, echoed Mr Fatodu’s sentiment, hailing Lagos STARS as a “distinctive initiative that will pave the way for a brighter future for sports in Lagos.”

He further expressed his belief that the program will “enchant athletes, inspire sports talents, and propel the state towards achieving even greater sporting success on the national and international stage.”

Beyond mere recognition, Lagos STARS aspires to be a supportive, inclusive, and collaborative platform.

It will offer opportunities such as mentorship, training, and resource allocation to empower athletes and talents to reach their full potentials.

For many, the launch of Lagos STARS signifies a significant step forward for the state’s sports sector.

