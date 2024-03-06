Rwanda suffered two consecutive defeats to its arch-rivals, Nigeria, at the just-concluded NCF invitational tournament held at the Oval inside the TBS in Lagos, Nigeria.

However, this was unexpected, considering both team’s histories at the competition and other meetings.

While they have tasted the Nigeria Jollof with two defeats, Rwanda will face Ghana at the All African Games in the group stages set to begin from Friday, 8 March to Sunday 24 March, at the Achimota Cricket Ground in Accra.

Reasons for defeats in Nigeria

The captain of the team, Diane Bimenyimana, said in an exclusive interview with PREMIUM TIMES that poor batting cost them the win over Nigeria.

Recall that both teams met twice at the invitational tournament, where Nigeria won the first game by five wickets, the second had a little twist as the Rwandans failed to catch up with the set benchmark of 111 created by Nigeria on Sunday.

While addressing the challenges, Bimenyimana, who finished the tournament with 45 runs and five wickets, added that the partnerships of the batters were too rigid, which cost the team an inability to beat Nigeria’s 110 runs.

“Like I’ve been saying, yes, it’s bad to lose, but if you see the way we’ve been losing to Nigeria, it’s like, of course, escaping from us. We are not like the batters, who are not taking responsibility for the wicket and making sure they get some partnership to put the team in a position to win the game. So that’s where we’ve been holding short. And.

We are not in the same group.”

Despite the defeat, Diane said that the competition has been an eye-opener for guiding the team through the weather conditions and food style of Ghana since they are close to Nigeria.

Plans for the All-African Games

While addressing the all-African games, Diane, who was certain they wouldn’t be playing Nigeria throughout the competition, seeing that they aren’t in the same group, said they would provide a lot of solutions if they met again.

Her statement was similar to that of the President of the Cricket Board, Stephen Musaale, who also stressed that the invitational tournament was to help his girls acclimatise to the weather conditions in Ghana. As of when this report was written, Ghana’s weather, according to AccuWeather, showed 26 degrees Celsius, similar to Lagos, which was recorded to be 27 degrees Celsius.

“I don’t think so, but we’ll meet them in the group. We’ve got enough time to go and work on making sure we come up with a solid solution.

Of course. When you know you’re going to such a big competition with the same weather as the country you are in and you get the chance to go and participate, it’s also a good opportunity to come. We are going there knowing how the weather is and how I’ll be able to.”

