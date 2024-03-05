The Nigerian Wrestling Federation contingent, led by President Daniel Igali, has departed Yenagoa for Accra, Ghana, where they will compete in the 13th African Games.

According to a statement issued by Federation’s media department, the 20-strong delegation, which includes athletes and officials, left Yenagoa on Tuesday and will travel through Port Harcourt and Abuja before arriving in Ghana on Wednesday.

High expectations

Mr Igali expressed high expectations for the team: “This is the African Games, and our athletes have been training diligently here in Yenagoa. We expect them to give their absolute best. We believe the hard work they’ve put in over the past few weeks will yield positive results for Nigeria, with everyone performing to their full potential.”

Olympic silver medalist Blessing Oborududu, the team captain, echoed Mr Igali’s sentiments, stating her determination: “My goal at the African Games is to perform to the best of my ability. By God’s grace, I will defend my title and claim the gold medal once again.”

Ashton Mutuwa, a 125kg wrestler making his African Games debut, expressed his confidence despite the lack of prior experience: “I’m heading into the Games with high expectations. We’ve been training hard, and I’m fully committed to giving it my all. I’m truly aiming for gold.”

The 13th African Games officially begin on 8 March with the wrestling events scheduled for 9-11 March in Accra, Ghana.

Here is the full list of the Nigeria Wrestling Federation delegation to the African Games in Ghana:

WOMEN WRESTLING:

1. GENESIS MIESINNEI MERCY (50kg)

2. OGUNSANYA CHRISTINAH TOLULOPE (53kg)

3. ADEKUOROYE ODUNAYO FOLASADE (57kg)

4. KOLAWOLE ESTHER OMOLAYO (62kg)

5. OBORUDUDU BLESSING (68kg)

6. RUEBEN HANNAH AMUCHECHI (76kg)

MEN FREESTYLE:

7. ENOZUNOMI SIMON (57kg)

8. IZOLO STEPHEN SIMON (65kg)

9. BRAVERMAN OYEINKEPEREMO (74kg)

10. ONOVWIOMOGBOHWO HARRISON (86kg)

11. MUTUWA ASHTON ADEYEMI-AMIN (125kg)

GRECO-ROMAN:

12. NWORIE EMMANUEL CHINONSO (77kg)

13. ULABO SOLOMON (87kg)

14. OKURO AUGUSTINE (130kg)

OFFICIALS:

1. AKUH PURITY

2. BURUTU HAPPINESS

3. VICTOR KODEI

4. GODSWILL TEIBRIL

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

