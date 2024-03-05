Bigwigs in African table tennis—Quadri Aruna, Omar Assar, Dina Meshref, and Hana Goda, have sailed through to the quarterfinals of the singles event of the 13th African Games in Accra, Ghana.

A statement by the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF), obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), made this known on Monday.

It also stated that Aruna, a two-time silver medallist, had to work hard to defeat Algeria’s Stephane Quaiche 3-1 in an explosive match on the centre table.

According to the statement, the 2015 champion, Assar of Egypt, wasted no time in dismissing Algeria’s Sami Kherouf 3-0.

Also, men’s singles defending champion Olajide Omotayo of Nigeria defeated Tunisia’s Kalil Sta 3-0.

Congo Brazzaville’s Saheed Idowu ended the dream of Tunisian teenage sensation Wassim Essid with a 3-0 win, while Egypt’s Mohammed El-Beiali dismissed Algeria’s Maheidine Bella 3-0 to hit the last eight.

Khaled Assar of Egypt also joined the league of top players in the last eight with a dominating 3-0 win over Tunisia’s Youssed Ben Attia.

Senegal’s Ibrahim Diaw edged out bespectacled Mohammed Shouman 3-1 to qualify for the last eight of the men’s singles.

Egypt dominated the women’s singles quarterfinals, as Meshref, Yousra Helmy, Hana Goda, and Mariam Alhodaby picked their places in the last eight.

Nigeria’s only surviving player, Offiong Edem, beat Mariam Alhodaby 3-0, while Esther Oribamise fell 3-1 to Cameroon’s Sarah Hanffou.

Algeria’s Lucie Mobarek and Lynda Loghraibi also sailed through to the quarterfinals.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

