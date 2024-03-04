The head coach of Nigeria’s women’s senior volleyball team, Samuel Ajayi, said his team will finish on the podium at the upcoming 13th All Africa Games in Ghana.

Ajayi led the women’s team to a fourth-place finish at the 12th African Games in Morocco in 2019.

The coach said the team started training before the general camp organised by the Sports Ministry.

“The president of the Nigeria Volleyball Federation (NVBF), Musa Nimrod, decided that we should be in camp before the general camp.

“This shows that the Federation means business. It gave the coaching crew enough room to select the final 12 players.

”I believe with God on our side, we will shine, finish on the podium, and return home with a medal,” he said.

He said that in 2019, the women’s team narrowly lost the third-place match because of the home advantage in Morocco.

Ajayi said that with the quality of players selected for the Games, the federation will certainly finish on the podium in Ghana.

The players selected included Sharon Achi, Aliyah Usman, Ijeoma Ukpabi, Maryam Ibrahim, Happy Wushilang, Ifunanya Udeagbala, and Blessing Unekwe.

The other players are Deborah Chukwu, Helen Umeh, Mmesomachi Okekearu, Kelechi Ndukauba, and Mariam Usman.

NAN reports that the African Games will take place in Ghana from 8 March to 23 March, in Accra, Kumasi, and Cape Coast.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

