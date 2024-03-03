Nigeria’s national women’s cricket team, the “Yellow Greens,” suffered a six-wicket defeat to Tanzania in a high-stakes T20I match played on Saturday evening at the Tafawa Balewa Square Cricket Oval in Lagos.

Tanzania batted first, winning the toss and setting a formidable target of 147 runs for the loss of only four wickets (147/4) in their 20 overs.

Hudaa Omary, who emerged as the series’ top batter, led the charge for Tanzania with a stellar knock of 54 runs off just 36 balls.

Nigeria’s chase faltered early, losing three wickets within the first five overs.

Despite valiant efforts from Esther Sandy and Victory Igbinedion, who were the joint-highest scorers with 16 runs each, the target proved too hard to solve.

The Nigerian batting order succumbed to the pressure of Tanzania’s bowling attack, with Sophia Jerome claiming four wickets, Tabu Omary taking three, and Aisha Mohammed chipping in with two.

Nigeria finished their innings all out for 82 runs in 19.2 overs.

Positive side

Despite the setback, Captain Blessing Etim remained optimistic, viewing the match as a valuable learning experience for the team.

She acknowledged the unwavering support from their fans and highlighted the importance of using this defeat as an opportunity to improve before the upcoming African Games in Accra.

