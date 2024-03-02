Beyond the thrill of competition, sporting events offer athletes a glimpse into the local culture, environment, and lifestyle of their host countries.

This exposure fosters valuable comparisons and dispels misconceptions, as many sportspeople travel extensively throughout their careers.

One such example is Stephen Musaale, president of the Rwandan Cricket Board who is visiting Lagos, Nigeria, for the T20i Tournament for the second time.

Travelling from Kigali to Lagos, a journey exceeding 3,000 kilometres and eight hours by air, presented Mr Musaale with more than just an opportunity to enjoy the game of cricket.

He immersed himself in the vibrant entertainment scene, artistic expressions, and rich cultural tapestry of Nigeria.

Speaking with journalists after Nigeria’s victory over Rwanda, Mr Musaale, in a jovial mood, acknowledged that Nigerian cuisine, beyond the lure of cricket, had been another avenue of exploration during his stay.

“That’s part of the reason we’re here,” he said. “We’re acclimating to the weather and the conditions. And we’re tasting the Nigerian jollof rice.”

Describing himself as a “foodie,” Mr Musaale shared that he had also enjoyed Nigerian staples like pounded yam with egusi soup and steamed beans called moimoi. “Yes, we enjoy it. We truly enjoy it. I love food. I’m a foodie, and I enjoy exploring.”

African Games preparation

Looking ahead to the African Games commencing next week in Ghana, Mr Musaale outlined Rwanda’s preparations to challenge its competitors in Accra.

“First and foremost, we emphasise camaraderie within the team,” he explained. “Secondly, preparation is key. Whoever is better prepared will prevail. That’s the reason we’re here. We’re not afraid to challenge the established teams. We keep pushing ourselves and working our way up. We acknowledge challenges, but within our means, we’re determined to keep improving. And let the other teams be on guard because our boys are also coming prepared to conquer the African Games.”

Meanwhile, Nigeria and Rwanda will face off again in the T20i tournament this Saturday in a reverse fixture.

