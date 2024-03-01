Nigerian athlete Dubem Nwachukwu has secured his place in the men’s 400m semifinals at the ongoing World Indoor Championships in Glasgow.

Competing in Heat 3 on Friday, Nwachukwu displayed impressive speed, finishing second with a time of 46.91 seconds. This result guarantees his progression to the next round, taking place later tonight.

Nwachukwu’s performance was particularly noteworthy as he finished ahead of the defending World Indoor Champion, Jereem Richards of Trinidad and Tobago, who crossed the line in 47.04 seconds. Attila Molnar of Hungary dominated the heat, securing the top spot with a time of 46.52 seconds.

In the semi-finals, Nwachukwu will be placed in a competitive heat (semifinal 1).

He’ll face off against Richards, whom he bested in the heats, as well as heat winner Molnar and Alexander Doom.

This marks Nwachukwu’s second appearance representing Nigeria at a major international event. He made his debut at last year’s World Championships held in Budapest

