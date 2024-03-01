Building on their impressive win on Wednesday, Nigeria’s women’s cricket team earned a decisive victory against Sierra Leone, securing a tie in points with Tanzania at the top of the group.

Chasing a target of 92, Nigeria comfortably reached the score in just 15 overs, losing only 5 wickets.

Sierra Leone, batting first, posted a respectable 91 runs, with Celina Bull leading their charge with a score of 26.

However, Nigerian bowler Lillian Ude proved to be a force to be reckoned with, taking four wickets for just 11 runs in her four overs, earning her a Player of the Match award for her economical spell.

Despite losing Salome Sunday to Ramatu Turay’s bowling, the Nigerian batting line-up remained strong.

Esther Sandy and Captain Blessing Etim kept the scoreboard ticking with valuable contributions of 16 and 12 runs, respectively.

The chase was completed comfortably with five wickets and five overs to spare.

This victory strengthened Nigeria’s position in the tournament, placing them in direct competition with Tanzania, who also secured a win.

Captain Blessing Etim said the Nigeria team is looking forward to learning from each match and improving their performance in their upcoming clash against Tanzania, a crucial game for securing their title aspirations.

She said: “We had fun today but we will still have a match review to draw from the positives and improve on the next game.”

Friday will be a rest day for all participating teams, with the round-robin format resuming on Saturday and concluding on Sunday.

