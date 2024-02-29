Nigeria defeated arch-rivals Rwanda in their third game at the T-20i Cricket tournament at the Oval in Tafawa Balewa Square on Wednesday afternoon.

After losing to Tanzania in their second match, the Nigerian team had only one option to advance: they had to defeat the Rwandans.

But going into Wednesday’s encounter, the Rwandans had recorded two consecutive victories.

Eventually, the game went in favour of Nigeria, who recorded a win by four wickets over Rwanda, with Sola Adekunle, a spinner, dismissing four Rwandan batsmen in 12 overs.

Captain Blessing Etim, who also claimed a wicket, described the victory as the product of the team’s joint effort while narrating the accomplishments of the Nigerian squad.

Etim said the team had played unusually since the tournament started, and before Wednesday’s game, they needed to show some improvement.

“Before saying that, I will take us back to your first two games. The way we played was unusual to us; we dropped a couple of catches, and, you know, we went back to the drawing board to see what was wrong and how we could come back stronger.

“It was something we discussed, and we came out strong. Having a win, no matter how close the victory is, is always a victory. We are excited and happy; this isn’t only for the players but also for the coaches and the federation. We can’t afford to come to this tournament and finish third, but we can play in the final, and that’s what we have been doing.”

Etim, who got bowled out in less than two overs, explained that despite her early removal from the game, they never lost their focus.

“I think we had a lot of discussions, and everybody has a role, as you understand. You can’t play my role, and I can’t play yours. If I’m in there and I didn’t play my role, I am done. The next person should take over, and that’s what has kept us going while we won this victory. You take on that responsibility when it’s time for you to do it and be able to get it done.”

With the competition in its crucial stage, Etim hopes her team will show resilience as they play Sierra Leone, Tanzania, and Rwanda starting on Thursday.

“I won’t say the chances are slim, but I will say we can do better. In the next three games we are going to play, I think we increased this momentum.”

This is a well-prepared tournament to move to the All-African Games, so I believe we are going to move from there. I think we have learned never to give up and to play until the last ball. “

Sola Adekunle, player of the match, shared her excitement after clinching the award.

Adekunle, 16, stole the show during the game after her spin bowling earned Nigeria four wickets against the Rwandans. Adekunle’s four wickets was an improvement from the previous game against Tanzania, where she took three wickets.

“I am very glad, very happy, although this is my first player of the match award in international cricket, so I am so happy. I am a spinner, so the mindset was to remain strong in every match. I don’t mind if you are a very good batter; I can bowl you no matter who you are. In the last game, I was hoping to get the player of the match after three wickets, but I had to keep going.”

