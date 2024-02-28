The Nigeria national women’s cricket team, known as the Yellow Greens, secured a crucial victory over long-standing rival Rwanda by four wickets, bolstering their chances of clinching the top spot in the Nigeria Cricket Federation T20i tournament.

Following a setback in their previous match against Tanzania, Nigeria displayed resilience and determination, restricting Rwanda to nine wickets in the first innings. The Yellow Greens then managed to score 99 runs for the loss of five wickets within the allocated 20 overs (99/5).

Nigeria initially faced a challenging start, conceding 22 runs in the first three overs to Rwanda. However, they quickly adapted to their opponent’s strategy, with Peculiar Agboya delivering a crucial wicket with her fast bowling in the third over.

This breakthrough slowed down Rwanda’s momentum, leading to further dismissals, including that of Rwanda’s top scorer, Gisele, who amassed 19 runs before being bowled out in the fourth over.

Salome and captain Etim Blessing then contributed to Nigeria’s success by securing four wickets, while Sola Adekunle’s stellar performance earned her the title of Player of the Match, with four dismissals, including Rwandan captain Marie Bimenyimana.

Despite a brief resurgence from Rwanda, led by Henriette Ishimwe’s top score of 23 runs, they concluded their innings with 96 runs after the allotted 20 overs.

In their turn to bowl, Nigeria faced initial challenges, managing only 10 runs in the first three overs. However, they showcased strong game management, maintaining composure and losing their first batsman only after the 10th over.

By the 12th over, Rwanda claimed a wicket, and Nigeria’s progress was momentarily halted when Esther Sandy’s ball was caught in the air. Peculiar, replacing Esther, fell quickly in the 13th over, followed by the dismissal of captain Etim by Rosine Irera, marking Rwanda’s fourth wicket.

Favour injected some excitement into the game by scoring the sole six of the match in the 16th over. However, her innings were short-lived as she was eventually run out, contributing 36 runs to Nigeria’s total.

Nigeria sealed the victory before the 20th over, with Salome delivering the final blow, securing a boundary to reach 99-95, narrowly edging out Rwanda by a head-to-head margin of 11-10.

With both teams set to face off again on Sunday, anticipation builds for what could be the tournament’s decisive match.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

