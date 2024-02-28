Nema Pius, the captain of the Tanzania team in the Nigeria Cricket Federation Women T20i invitational tournament, on Monday, attributed the win over the host nation to a plot to make more use of their batsmen.

Pius spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the sidelines of the first match of matchday 2 of the ongoing NCF Women T20i invitational tournament.

NAN reports that the NCF Women T20i invitational tournament batted off on Sunday, 25 February, at the Tafawa Balewa Oval Square, with four countries in attendance: the hosts, Sierra Leone, Rwanda, and Tanzania.

In the first game of Matchday 2, Tanzania won by an unassailable 39 runs over the Yellow Greens of Nigeria.

Nigeria only afforded 85 runs on the board during their batting, dropping eight wickets in 20 overs, while Tanzania got 134 runs, dropping only four wickets in 20 overs

While revealing the secret of her team having the edge over Nigeria, the captain of the Tanzanian team, Pius, said they also needed to atone for the loss the team recorded in MatchDay 1 against Rwanda.

“We are the highest-ranked team in the tournament, which is an edge, but away from that, we have better batsmen on our team.

“We also have other good players behind the batsmen.

“Our goal is to win the tournament and also to learn from other teams how they are playing as well, which is a good experience for us,” she said.

Perice Kamunga, from Tanzania, the winner of the ‘Player of the Match’, and the N150,000 prize, told NAN that she was ecstatic about the award.

“I am very happy for the award as the player of the match. It’s not an easy feat to be a standout player. You have to be consistent.

“We have to play better against Nigeria because we lost our first match yesterday and we must be stronger now and not repeat yesterday’s mistakes, but learn from them.

“I won the award because I am more determined to make an impact,” she said.

NAN reports that Nigeria won the first match of the NCF Women T20i invitational tournament with 54 runs over Sierra Leone.

The Female Yellow Greens batting saw them coast to 137 runs for the loss of two wickets in 20 overs.

However, Nigeria’s conqueror at MatchDay 2, Tanzania, lost their first game to Rwanda by 33 runs.

The Tanzanian team could only manage 86 runs all out in 16.4 overs.

NAN also reports that the four-nation tournament will be played until 4 March in a round-robin format, with the team with the highest point going home with the title.

(NAN)

