Nigeria’s senior men’s basketball team, D’Tigers, suffered their third consecutive defeat in the AfroBasket 2025 qualifiers, losing 78-62 to Cape Verde on Sunday.

This follows previous losses to Libya and Uganda after a tumultuous build-up to Window 1 of the qualifiers in Tunisia.

Despite a promising start, winning the first quarter 24-16, the D’Tigers faltered in the remaining quarters, losing 23-9, 21-18, and 18-11 respectively.

Devin Eke was the star man for D’Tigers against Cape Verde but his brilliant performance wasn’t enough to salvage the result for Nigeria.

D’Tigers gave their all this weekend. Kudos to the 9 players and staff who showed up last minute to compete. 👏 pic.twitter.com/HZSQmBbijT — D’Tigers | Nigeria Basketball (@NigeriaBasket) February 25, 2024

Fans and analysts have expressed frustration with the team’s recent struggles, attributing them to several factors.

Going into the qualifiers in Tunisia, the D’Tigers lacked adequate preparation time and resources, leading to a lack of cohesion and consistency.

Frequent changes in coaching staff have equally disrupted the team’s development and hindered the implementation of a long-term strategy.

Despite the recent setbacks, the D’Tigers still have a chance to qualify for the Afrobasket.

The top three teams from their group will advance, and there’s still one more qualifying window in February 2025.

The upcoming year provides the Nigerian Basketball Federation (NBBF) with a crucial opportunity to address the identified shortcomings and implement a comprehensive strategy to ensure the D’Tigers’ success in future competitions.

This includes securing reliable funding, establishing a stable coaching team, and providing adequate training opportunities for the players.

The ultimate goal remains to qualify for the Afrobasket and compete at the highest level.

