Quadri Aruna Jr., son of African table tennis champion Quadri Aruna, displayed his talent on the international stage, claiming a bronze medal at the 2024 WTT Youth Contender Vila Real in the U11 boys category at the weekend.

Despite facing challenges in the past few days, the youngster persevered and showcased his talent on the international stage.

The proud mother, Aruna Ganiyat, who also doubles as the young boy’s coach, expressed her joy and gratitude on Facebook:

“WHAT A WAY TO END THE WTT YOUTH CONTENDER VILA REAL! The past few days haven’t been easy, but thank God for the happy ending. @arunaquadrijunior won a bronze medal at the UNDER 11 category at his first WTT appearance. We are just getting started. Coming back stronger, INSHA ALLAH.”

While this achievement marks a significant step in Quadri Aruna Jr’s young table tennis career, he is not alone, as his sister Mariam is also toeing the same path as she also took part in the WTT Youth Contender Vila Real 2024

Fueled by the unwavering support of her family and sponsors, like Joola Global, Aruna Ganiyat further expressed her heartfelt appreciation:

“Thanks to @joolaglobal Thanks to my wonderful husband for his continued support. May God continue to bless, guide, and protect you (Amen).”

In a humorous touch, she clarified a misunderstanding surrounding her husband, Quadri Aruna, stating:

“PS: My husband wasn’t poisoned, for those of you calling to ask about what happened to him. You can check on Google for the meaning of food poisoning. Thanks for the love; it’s all love. Better days ahead.”

Quadri Aruna could not take part in the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships in Busan, South Korea, because of food poisoning, and the Nigerian team felt his absence.

