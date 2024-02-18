Nigeria’s disappointing outing at the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships in Busan, South Korea, has coach Segun Toriola pointing to a crucial factor: the absence of the country’s star player, Quadri Aruna.

The tournament in Busan presented Nigeria with another chance to qualify for the team event of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

However, the country’s lacklustre performance amidst 39 other hopeful nations has dashed that dream of staging a return having last featured in the Table Tennis team event since Rio 2016.

Aruna’s unexpected illness, just days before the competition, played a significant role, according to Toriola.

“Unfortunately, I will not be participating in world championships in Busan, I am seriously ill with food poisoning,” Aruna announced on Facebook, highlighting the impact of his absence.

Big void

Toriola acknowledges the void left by Aruna:

“It is undeniable that Aruna’s absence affected the team’s performance. Even before our match against Japan, their technical crew feared him. His presence would have been a mental and psychological boost for the team. The loss to Madagascar, a strong team, further solidifies his absence as a contributing factor,” stated Toriola in a statement issued by the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF) on Sunday.

Aruna has recently found individual success, climbing one spot in the latest ITTF world ranking to 13th.

READ ALSO:

This rise comes after his recent impressive quarterfinal finish at the WTT Star Contender Goa in India.

Known for his unique forehand shot, Aruna continues to be one of the world’s most respected table tennis players and the highest-ranked player in Africa.

Toriola while acknowledging the prowess of Aruna emphasises the need for a strategic shift: “We need to start exposing young players to top-level competitions, like Tunisia and other African nations have been doing. This experience alongside Aruna and Olajide Omotayo will boost their morale and prepare them for future challenges.”

He draws inspiration from Algeria, who integrated players who missed the French team: “We must watch out for such talent and continue supporting our young talent to compete competitively.”

With little or nothing left to play for, Nigeria will take on Germany on Monday, 19 February.

