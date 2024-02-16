Lagos, Nigeria is set to join the list of global cities known for one Motor Rally or the other.

However, unlike the Monte Carlo or Dakar Rally, the Center of Excellence is gearing up for something unique in the mould of the Red Bull Danfo Rally which organisers assure will be an exciting adventure.

Red Bull is partnering with Puma and Castrol for this first edition of the Red Bull Danfo Rally.

The historic event is billed to take place on 24 February.

It is expected the high-octane event will transform the city’s iconic yellow Danfo buses, the lifeblood of Lagos transportation, into roaring chariots in a thrilling obstacle race.

The public is enjoined to witness the legendary Danfo drivers, known for their skill and ingenuity as they navigate the course with their coolness under pressure.

The participating teams will be manoeuvring their Danfo buses through challenging obstacles, showcasing their driving prowess and teamwork.

The Imperial City, Orange Island will be the venue where the pulse-pounding race featuring 10 teams competing will take place.

They will be involved in three rounds, with Lagos’ iconic Danfo buses driven by the city’s most daring drivers and favourite celebrities.

According to the organisers, whether you’re a die-hard fan of Danfo culture, a thrill-seeker, or simply looking for an unforgettable experience, this event promises excitement for everyone.

“Mark your calendars, grab your gear, and get ready to experience the ride of your life at the Red Bull Danfo Rally.

“Whether you’re behind the wheel or cheering from the sidelines, it’s going to be an unforgettable journey through the heart of Lagos. O wa oh! Because this is one event where you’ll want to hold on tight – it’s going to be a wild ride!” a statement issued by the organisers read in part.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

