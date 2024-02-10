Following her massive jump at the Jarvis Scott Open in the early hours of today, Nigerian long jumper Ruth Usoro has qualified for the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

The athlete leaped 6.87 metres in her last attempt to beat the Olympic qualifying standard of 6.82 metres. By winning the long jump category at the Open, Usoro qualified for her debut Olympic Games after missing out on the 2020 Games.

Her qualification means she will join the likes of 100m hurdles record runner Tobi Amusan, men’s 400m hurdler Ezekiel Nathaniel Ezekiel, and 800m runner Edose Ibadin, who have all confirmed their participation at the Olympics.

Usoro, who qualified for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, was then disqualified because she and seven other Nigerian athletes did not meet the ‘minimum testing requirements’, according to the Athletics Integrity Unit.

“…18 athletes from the final entries for the Tokyo Olympic Games are not eligible to compete because the minimum testing requirements under Rule 15 of the Anti-Doping Rules were not met by ‘Category A’ Federations.”

Meanwhile, in other valid attempts, Usoro jumped 6.71m, 6.59m, and 6.81m to show her readiness for the 2024 Olympic Games, which kicks off on 26 July in Paris.

