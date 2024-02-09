Nigeria’s D’Tigress faced a disappointing outcome on Friday as the USA defeated them 100-46. The Nigerian team struggled in all four quarters, with their closest moment to the Americans occurring in the first quarter, which concluded 19-13 in favour of the Americans.

A significant 25-point deficit in the second quarter created an insurmountable gap for the D’Tigress. The subsequent quarters ended with scores of 32-7, 24-15, and 25-11 in favour of the USA.

Coach Rena Waksman fielded Adebola Adeyeye, Blessing Ejiofor, Nicole Enabosi, Ifunanya Okoro, and Olaoluwatomi Oluwayemisi Taiwo as starters. Amy Okonkwo, who had scored 21 points in the previous victory against Senegal, began on the bench alongside Promise Amukamara and Murjanatu Musa.

Musa finished with 13 points, while Okonkwo contributed nine points. Jewell Loyd led the scoring for the USA with 18 points, followed by Rhyne Howard with 14 points and Napheesa Collier with 12 points. The USA had previously defeated Belgium 81-79 in their opening match on Thursday.

According to the FIBA website, “A total of 16 teams will participate in one of four global FIBA Women’s Olympic Qualifying Tournaments taking place from 8 to 11 February 2024; 12 of them, including the host (France) and the Winner of the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup 2022 (USA), will qualify to the Women’s Olympic Basketball Tournament.”

D’Tigress now need an excellent result against Belgium on Saturday as they bid to qualify for a second consecutive Olympic Games.

