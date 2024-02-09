Nigeria on Thursday defeated their Ghanaian counterparts 3-0 in the women’s round-robin Pool A at the ongoing 2024 BNP Paribas World Team Cup wheelchair tennis African qualification in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that in the first group match of the round robin, Omisore and Foluke Shodeinde picked up wins in the singles, while Olusegun Kemi and Shodeinde won in the doubles against Ghana’s Stacy Konadu Mensah and Bridget Nartey.

Shodeinde triumphed in two straight sets, 6-3, 6-2, with Omisore replicating the feat against another Ghanaian, Bridget Nartey, 1-6, 6-0, 6-1.

In the women’s doubles, both Olusegun Kemi and Shodeinde beat Ghana’s Stacy Konadu Mensah and Bridget Nartey 6-2, 6-0. The Nigerian trio will play Morocco in their second group match of the round-robin tie on Friday.

Speaking after the match, Shodeinde said they will go back and prepare for their next game against Morocco.

On his part, Nigeria’s national coach, Frank Tarmina, said the girls were prepared for the competition.

“Our girls show their skills and are excellent, and I am happy. We hope to win our subsequent matches.

“The girls will be meeting Morocco, and the boys will be meeting Cameroon on Friday. We will not want to drop our guards, but we want to reach the finals,” he said.

In other women’s singles matches Mariska Venter of South Africa beat Sama Hadad of Egypt 6-0, 6-0. Kgothatso Montjane of South Africa beat Eman Hassan of Egypt 6-0, 6-0 while Asiya Mohammed Sururu of Kenya beat Lucy Shirima of Tanzania 6-3, 6-3. Rehema Selemani of Tanzania beat Jane Ndenga of Kenya 6-2, 6-2.

In the doubles, Mariska Venter and Kgothatso Montjane of South Africa beat Sama Hadad and Eman Hassan of Egypt 6-0, 6-0. Rehema Selemani and Lucy Shirima of Tanzania beat Asiya Mohammed Sururu and Jane Ndenga of Kenya 6-4, 6-3.

While in the men’s singles in Group B, Eliphas Evans Maripa of South Africa beat Albert John Churi of Tanzania 6-1, 6-0. Alwande Sikhosana of South Africa beat Jumanne Ramadhani of Tanzania 6-1, 6-0.

In the men’s doubles, Alwande Sikhosana and Elisphas Evans Maripa of South Africa beat Jumanne Ramadhani and Albert John Churi of Tanzania 6-0, 6-0.

