Nigeria’s national basketball team, D’Tigress, began their Olympic qualification campaign with a comeback win against AfroBasket finalist Senegal on Thursday. They trailed for two quarters but eventually secured a 72-65 victory.

This marked a sixth consecutive win over Senegal in all competitions. Nigeria won the first quarter, 20-18, but Senegal surged ahead in the second quarter, outscoring Nigeria 28-17.

D’Tigress narrowly edged out Senegal in the third quarter, winning 12-11, before completing their resurgence in the fourth quarter with a dominant 23-8 display.

Amy Okonkwo was instrumental in the final quarter, scoring seven crucial points to tally 21 points overall, just two points shy of Yacine Diop, who recorded the highest points of the night.

Coach Sarah Wakama began the game with Elizabeth Balogun, Blessing Ejiofor, Pallas Kunaiyi Akpanah, Sarah Ogoke, and Amy Okonkwo. Senegal’s performance showed improvement compared to their previous encounter with Nigeria at the AfroBasket, likely attributed to the recent recruitment of former Uganda coach Alberto Carlos Antuna.

In the first quarter, Nigeria quickly equalised with Ogoke’s three-pointer, but Senegal took the lead with points from Diop and Cierra Dillard. However, Nigeria responded with consecutive baskets, leading to a 20-18 advantage at the quarter’s end. In the second quarter, Nigeria extended their lead, but Senegal fought back with three-pointers from Dillard and Diop.

Senegal dominated the third quarter, with Diop scoring 10 points within two minutes, giving them a nine-point lead. Despite a strong comeback effort from Nigeria, they trailed by nine points heading into the final quarter. However, a spirited performance from Lauren Ebo, who scored five points, helped ignite D’Tigress’ comeback.

Ebo, alongside Okonkwo and Promise Amukamara, propelled Nigeria ahead in the fourth quarter. Okonkwo’s seven points in the closing stages sealed the win for D’Tigress, extending their winning streak against Senegal to six games.

Afterward, Okonkwo, who added 10 rebounds to her 21 points, said, “We fought through adversity being down in the first half. But when we listened to our coach and executed, it was a different game.”

D’Tigress coach Rene Wakama was proud of the way her players united for the comeback win. She said, “The game was not pretty, but they stuck together and they got it done. It was beautiful as a coach to see them come together and fight back when things were not going their way.”

Nigeria’s next match is against the USA on Friday.

