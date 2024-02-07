The excitement is building for the 9th Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, scheduled for 10 February with the confirmation of over 81 world-class, Gold Label elite runners.

This impressive turnout, including 29 female runners, promises a highly competitive and potentially record-breaking event.

“The confirmation of over 81 Gold Label runners is a positive development for the 9th edition,” Yusuf Ali, Race General Manager and former African record holder in the Long Jump, said in an official statement issued on Tuesday. “As we prepare for the 10th edition, our goal is to elevate the race from Gold Label to Platinum Label status.”

Personal bests

The calibre of the athletes that will take part fuels this ambitious goal. Achieving Platinum Label status requires five elite runners to cross the finish line within 2 hours and 8 minutes, and the field boasts promising contenders, like Demis Kipmeto (Kenya), a former world record holder with a personal best of 2:02:57; Kelkile Gezahegn (Ethiopia): 2:05:56 personal best; Kiptoo Edwin (Kenya): 2:06:52 personal best; and Valery Jemeli (Kenya), the leading female contender with a 2:19:00 personal best.

Beyond the elite competition, the 9th Lagos City Marathon welcomes the participation of 15 refugee runners, demonstrating the event’s commitment to inclusivity and social impact.

“The United Nations has confirmed the participation of 15 refugee runners,” said Bukola Olopade, CEO of Nilayo Sports Management Limited, the race organisers.

“We are proud to offer them a platform to showcase their talent and determination.”

The race will additionally serve as a qualifier for the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic Games, adding another layer of significance to the event.

“This year’s Access Bank Lagos City Marathon promises to be a truly remarkable event,” Mr. Ali emphasised. “We are implementing air quality control measures and adhering to other top-tier standards to ensure a world-class experience for all participants.”

With a strong field, a focus on inclusivity, and adherence to international standards, the 9th Lagos City Marathon is poised for a successful and potentially record-breaking edition.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

