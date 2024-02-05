Rafiatu Lawal and Adijat Olarinoye will try to secure a ticket to the 2024 Paris Olympics on Monday evening in Egypt when they compete in the 59kg women’s category at the 2024 Africa Senior Weightlifting Championship.

Both weightlifters are members of the four-person delegation representing Nigeria in the current championship that serves as a qualifier for the 2024 Olympic Games.

Olarinoye, 24, who won gold at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham two years ago, will seek to get a slot to compete on a bigger stage by 4 p.m.

Although Adijat competed in the 55kg category in Tunisia last year, she has moved to the 59 kg category, just like Lawal, who used to compete in the 58 kg category.

Both Olarinoye and Lawal won three gold and three silver medals, respectively, during the 2023 edition held in Tunisia.

Both athletes also won gold for Nigeria at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

