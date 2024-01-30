Nigeria’s Quadri Aruna has risen one step up the ladder of the world ranking as he rose to 13 in the latest ITTF rating following his quarterfinal finish at the WTT Star Contender Goa in India last week.

Considered one of the most respected table tennis players in the world because of his unique forehand shot, Aruna gained more points from Goa to displace South Korea’s Jang Woojin and retain his spot as the highest-ranked African in the world.

An excited Aruna described the leap as a call for more hard work. “Getting up sometimes might look easy, but staying up there needs a lot of hard work, and I hope I can continue to give my best,” he said.

Also, the winner of the WTT Star Contender, Goa, Felix Lebrun of France, remains the biggest mover in the top 10, as the teenage sensation rose to sixth in the latest rating.

Egypt’s Omar Assar, who failed to go beyond the second round in Goa after a narrow loss to Portugal’s Tiago Apolónia, remains stuck at 20th in the world rating.

Egypt’s Ahmed Saleh and Mohamed El-Beiali are the third and fourth best-ranked African players, rated 52 and 62, respectively.

Taiwo Mati, who is ranked 106th in the world, is still the second-best player from Nigeria, ahead of Olajide Omotayo, the 2019 African Games champion, who is ranked 109.

In the women’s ranking, Egypt’s Dina Meshref still tops the African chart, at 27th, ahead of African Champion Hana Goda, who is ranked 30th in the world.

