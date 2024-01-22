The Nigeria men’s handball team on Sunday defeated their Kenyan opponent 32-23 in their third game at the ongoing Africa Men’s Handball Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that this is the first victory for the team after losing their two earlier matches against Angola and Tanzania.

The Nigerian team will now play a placement match against the Republic of Congo on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

The team, also known as the ‘Golden Arrows’, was determined to win their match after two earlier losses.

They started on a good note by defeating Kenya in the first half by 16-9 and finally won by 32-23 at the end of the second half.

The assistant coach of the Nigerian team, Solomon Yola, said the team would fight to win their next match.

“It is unfortunate that they lost their previous games, but they also fought well in those games.

“They played well, and we can see the result,” he said.

They lost their first match against Angola 24-26, and they then lost their second game against Tanzania 19-36.

The team is in Group D alongside the 10-time champions, Tunisia, Angola, and Kenya.

NAN reports that the 26th Africa Men Handball Nations Cup, which started on 17 January in Cairo, Egypt, is expected to end on 29 January.

NAN

