Temitope Adeshina was sensational on Friday evening during the two-day Corky Classic in the United States, as she achieved a personal best of 1.96m in the high jump event.

The 1.96 m broke Doreen Amata’s record of 1.95m, which had stood for 16 years.

Adeshina began the event with a successful 1.72-metre jump and maintained her form with first-time clearances up to 1.85 meters.

She overcame the 1.88-metre mark on her second attempt and effortlessly cleared 1.91 metres on the first attempt, breaking the school record and the national record.

This impressive jump not only established a record for the school, surpassing Willis’s previous mark of 1.89 m but also equalled the facility record set by 13-time U.S. champion Vashti Cunningham four years earlier.

This remarkable leap not only set a new school record, surpassing Willis’s previous achievement of 1.89m but also matched the facility record, which had been established by 13-time U.S. champion Vashti Cunningham four years prior.

A good start

Temitope, 25, a two-time national champion in Nigeria, has quickly churned out top performances since she arrived at Texas Technology last August.

In just two events, she established a new standard by surpassing the records set by two accomplished women high jumpers, namely the two-time NCAA champion Zarriea Willis and the Big 12 champion Sidney Sapp.

Excited Temitope

However, an error ensued while making her third attempt when the bar was raised to 1.96m instead of 1.97 m, which denied her an automatic 2024 Olympics ticket.

But Adeshina, while speaking with Lubbock Online, said, “It’s a great achievement for me.”

“Thank God I worked for it and God made it happen, and thanks to my coach.”

Meanwhile, Texas Tech jumpers’ assistant coach Keith Hertson gave kudos to Adeshina for learning so much in such a short time.

“She’s got a lot to learn, and she actually learned a lot tonight. Put a lot of stuff together that we’ve been working on.

“That last jump, that’s the best approach she’s run in her life, and she really had a big clearance over that 1.96 (meters).”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

