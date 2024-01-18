The Nigerian motorsport scene received a welcome boost over the weekend with the announcement of international kart racer Phillip Gana’s involvement in the upcoming X-Kart Series.

Gana, a rising star in the sport, will not only take part in the series but also sponsor several young drivers, adding a touch of international flair to the competition.

Ade Ojuoko, the president of the Work and Play Group, and the series organiser, expressed his enthusiasm about Gana’s involvement.

“It’s fantastic that the motorsport community is gaining momentum and attracting the attention of someone like Phillip Gana,” Mr Ojuoko said. “As a leading promoter of the sport, we believe this will significantly advance our development plans in various ways.”

The X-Kart Series follows a successful December 2023 event hosted by Work and Play in partnership with Metallic Horses at their purpose-built track near Sagamu.

The event served as a precursor to the upcoming February and March series.

Gana to field teenage team

Mr Ojuoko revealed that Gana plans to field a team primarily composed of teenage drivers between the ages of 14 and 19.

“The X-Kart Series is essentially a youth-driven sport, and Gana’s participation with a young team will undoubtedly challenge other competitors,” he remarked.

Mr Ojuoko emphasised that safety is paramount for both the off-road series in Ogun State and the upcoming event in Ondo State in March.

“From the equipment to the kart construction, safety is our top concern,” he stated. “We also have additional safety measures in place, including inspections by the Federal Road Safety Commission and the presence of first aid personnel at all event venues.”

Mr Ojuoko expressed his confidence that the X-Kart Series will not only deepen public interest in motorsport but also attract further corporate support. He added that more information on registration for different X-Kart groups will be released soon.

RADA endorses the series

The Racing Autos Development Association (RADA), the governing body for motorsport racing in Nigeria, has officially endorsed the X-Kart Series.

This exciting development, coupled with Gana’s involvement, promises to make the X-Kart Series a major milestone in the growth of Nigerian motorsport.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

