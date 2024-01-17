Two break dancers have secured tickets to represent Nigeria at the World Breakdance Tournament in Paris after their success at the National Breakdance Championship held in Lagos.

After a heated four-hour contest, 30-year-old Salam Idris emerged as the winner in the B-boy category, while Adesoye Victoria won the B-girl category.

The much-anticipated break dance championship grand finale, organised by Fame Foundation under its ‘PLAY it DREAM it’ Initiative in partnership with the French Embassy, came to a thrilling climax over the weekend at the National Stadium in Surulere, Lagos.

The grand finale had judges from across Nigeria and abroad and had 32 finalists on the show as they battled for the coveted prizes of a trip to Paris to represent Nigeria, a Samsung fold phone, and a cash prize of N300,000.

Origin of Breakdance

Breakdancing as it’s been called, emanated from a genre of music called Pop, which was common in America and Europe before it moved across Africa and Nigeria.

A major move of Break Dance in Time Memorial was the late legendary Michael Jackson, whose songs always had actions that involved the twisting of legs and body parts.

Since the huge following of this type of dance, youths in Nigeria have been a big audience, showcasing their talents at parties or promotions of brands in public places.

A big move

But breakdance took on another dimension when the Olympic Federation announced it as part of the four new sports added to the Paris 2024 Games.

Aderonke Ogunleye-Bello’s Fame Foundation, in partnership with the French Embassy, travelled to several states in Nigeria, including Kano, Abuja, Rivers, and Lagos, to appraise and fetch talents that will represent Nigeria at a breakdance championship in Paris.

While speaking with Premium Times, Ms. Ogunleye-Bello said the “heterogeneous” nature of Nigeria was one reason for the initiative.

She added that B-dance is taking preeminence in the world today because of its inclusion in the Olympic games,

Judges give perspectives and recommendations

While the gains are being celebrated, two out of the five judges for the event shared their perspectives with PREMIUM TIMES.

France-based Nadine, known as B-girl Flavor Roc, said the initiative was timely while commending the organisers and the French Embassy for supporting the initiative.

She further added that what she had seen in the last two days of her arrival were great potentials of B-dancers who were desirous to develop and improve in Nigeria.

Funsho Olokesusi, a touring judge engaged in the selection process nationwide, disclosed that contestants at the Lagos centers displayed exceptional talent.

This assertion was validated by the fact that the winners in both categories hailed from Lagos.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

