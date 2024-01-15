According to official sources, the Nigeria national men’s handball team, through its head coach Rafiu Salami, has released the final 16-man squad for the forthcoming African Men’s Handball Championship in Cairo.
The 26th edition of the tournament is scheduled to be held from 17 to 27 January in Egypt.
The Golden Arrows will kick off their quest against Angola on Wednesday, 17 January, in their first match of Group D, before match-ups against Tunisia on 19 January and Kenya on 21 January.
The list includes three goalkeepers, nine defenders, five midfielders, and eight forwards.
Niger United HC’s Abass Muhammed has been called up alongside Confluence Stars’ Obinna Okwor and Benin Republic-based goalkeeper Michael Agbaji.
Ibrahim Dikko and Hakeem Salami are the centre-backs called upon.
Eight players will debut for the senior national team, including Abass Muhammed, Ibrahim Dikko, Joseph Gbawuan, Daniel Bello, John Shagari, Hakeem Salami, Andrew Ojo, and Osamwonyi Olaye.
The team will depart Nigeria for Cairo, Egypt, on Monday and have two days to acclimatise and for training sessions ahead of their games.
Final squad
Goalkeepers: Michael Agbaji, Obinna Okwor and Abass Muhammed
Pivot: Stephen Sessugh and Daniel Bello
Left-back: John Shagari and Joseph Gbawan
Right-back: Yusuf Faruk, Obinna Anih, and Rotibi Gbenga
Centre-back: Ibrahim Dikko and Hakeem Salami
Right Wing: Osamwonyi Olaye, Azeez Suleiman, and Gbenga Cole
Left Wing: Anas Muhammad and Andrew Ojo
