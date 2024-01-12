The Nigeria Judo Federation (NJF) will kick off its 2024 calendar with the first phase of the national camp on 20 January in Port Harcourt.

The Nigeria Judo Federation (NJF) has listed 20 events for the 2024 sporting calendar.

According to a released statement, the Nigeria Judo Federation (NJF) will begin the year with the first phase of the National Camp on 20 January in Port Harcourt, while the second phase of the NJF National Camp comes up in February in Abuja.

The Military and Paramilitary Judo Championship comes up in Abuja from 12 to 15 February followed by the 2024 African Judo Open in Algiers, Algeria from 16 to 17 February.

In March, Judokas will attend the Nigeria Police Games in Ibadan, Oyo State, while selected athletes will feature in the 13 All African Games in Ghana from 8 to 22 March 2024.

There is the Ekus Open Judo Championship (cadet and junior) in Edo State in April, and the African Judo Championships (individual and team) from 25 to 28 April in Cairo, Egypt.

The first Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf Judo Championship comes up in Kano by May, followed by the 2024 African Judo Open in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire, from 23 to 25 May while selected athletes will attend the 2024 African Judo Open in Niamey, Niger Republic, from 1 to 2 June.

Nigeria will compete at the 2024 European Judo Open from 8 to 9 June in Madrid, Spain, while Kogi State will host the National Open Judo Championship in Lokoja in June. The first Governor Godwin Obaseki Cadet, Junior, Senior, and Katas Judo Championship is scheduled for July in Benin City, Edo State.

Three tournaments come up in September, and they include the first: Dr Musa Oshodi Judo Championship in Ibadan, Oyo State; the 2024 African Judo Open in Dakar, Senegal, from 16 to 17 September, and the 2024 African Judo Open in Yaounde, Cameroon, from 23 to 24 September.

The last championship of the year is the 2024 Katas Judo Championship in Abuja next December.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

