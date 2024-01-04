Nigeria’s highest-ranked table tennis player, Aruna Quadri, has exited the World Table Tennis Men’s finals in Doha following a 0-3 (6-11 9-11 4-11) defeat to World number one, Zhendong Fan.

The quarterfinal game at the Lusail Sports Arena on Thursday saw the Chinese dominating the game.

Aruna Quadri, the World number 16, came close in the second set but Zhendong Fan showed class and claimed victory.

The Nigerian had earlier defeated World number five, Brazil’s Hugo Calderano 3-2 in the Round of 16 before facing Zhendong Fan in the Quarterfinals.

The World number one will meet his compatriot Lin Gaoyuan, world number seven, in the semi-finals on Friday.

The tournament, which ends on Friday, has a prize money of 340,000 US dollars.

Many believe that although Aruna Quadri is returning home, he gave a good account of himself at the tournament.

(NAN)

