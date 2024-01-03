The head coach of Nigeria Women’s Senior Volleyball Team, Samuel Ajayi has named 12 players for the upcoming African Games Qualifiers in Lagos, Nigeria.

The 2024 African Games Qualifiers are scheduled for 4-8 January at the National Stadium in Lagos.

The Nigerian volleyball team has the twin ambition of qualifying and winning a medal at the African Games in Ghana.

The last time Nigeria secured a podium finish was when the country hosted the All-African Games in 2003.

Ajayi has opted to mix experience and youth, with a roster featuring five regular players, five U21 players and two U17 players.

Ijeoma Ukpabi has been selected to captain the team while Jummai Bitrus is the newly selected assistant captain.

Final women’s List:

Sharon Achi, Aliyah Usman, Ijeoma Ukpabi (Captain), Maryam Ibrahim, Mirabel Onyegwu, Happy Wushilang, Blessing Unekwe, Deborah Chukwu, Ifunanya Udeagbala, Kelechi Ndukauba, Albertina Francis and Jummai Bitrus

Head Coach: Samuel Ajayi and Coach: Ezechukwu Oguamalam

